UC Talent Opportunities

Location: Bruce

• Ngunnawal Centre – Make a difference

• UC Level 6, Salary Range $81,116pa - $87,319pa plus 17% Super

• Ongoing Full-Time Opportunities (open to discussing flexible working arrangements)

The University of Canberra is committed to enhancing the participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in higher education. The University of Canberra strives to be both an educational provider of choice and an employer of choice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. To this end, we aim to align our policies, procedures, strategic and operational planning and our activities with the goal of making UC a welcoming and culturally safe place for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff.

The Student Engagement Advisor will carry a case load to provide individual case management in relation to student matters. The role will involve working towards retention and success for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students through developing, implementing, administering and evaluating a range of student engagement programs and initiatives.

The successful candidate will have experience managing complex clients and demonstrated ability to engage professionally with stakeholders at all levels. To be successful in this position you will have a strong understanding of the issues relating to and affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the ability to communicate sensitively and problem solve effectively.

This is an opportunity to bring your unique skills and experience and be a leader in cultural competency in a organisation that values Indigenous knowledge and is committed to reconciliation.

The University is an Equal Opportunity employer offering excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

Eligibility Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential.

To register your interest please complete the expression of interest form

We are keen to understand your career aspirations, experience and what would make a good work environment for you, so to have a confidential discussion call Abbey Want, Talent Acquisition Partner on 0437732477 or email abbey.want@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Sunday 5th September 2021