UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 497319

Work type: Professional

Location: Bruce

Categories: Human Resources



• Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander targeted opportunity

• UC Level 6 $82,536pa - $88,847pa + 17% super

• Full-time, Continuing Opportunity – flexible working arrangements

The University of Canberra is a dynamic university with great ambition. The University partners with government, business and industry locally and internationally to challenge the status quo through the pursuit of best practice in teaching, learning and research. UC’s place-based identity ensures that it exists to serve Australia’s capital community and its surrounding region with a strong impact on the nation. The university’s continued success has resulted in UC being recognised as number one in the world for our activities aimed at reducing inequalities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings (2021), and as Australia’s fastest rising university and one of the fastest rising in the world in the most recent QS Rankings, 2021.

The People and Diversity team are looking for a Data Analyst to join their supportive and proactive team. The People & Diversity business area is innovative and flexible with foundations in good practice supported by effective and efficient policy, process and technology.

Operating under broad guidance from the Workforce Planner, the successful candidate will have responsibility for workforce data integrity, reporting and analysis and work in close collaboration with other members of the People and Diversity team, along with colleagues within Finance, Digital, Information & Technology Management, Data Analytics & Insights and Quality & Service Improvement.

We encourage applications from candidates that have a mind for data and numbers, outstanding attention to detail, the ability to gather, read and interpret data sets, strong stakeholder management skills and have a good command of Microsoft Excel. 3 – 5 years’ experience in a data role would be a good foundation to be successful in this position.

This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your career in data in a Higher Education environment which values learning and development. This role offers the right candidate training and support to work with different kinds of data sets, to build a story around data, to enhance and explore possibilities around data.

The University offers excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

UC’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 sets a goal to be the national sector leader in equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the ambitious goals of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan are designed to ensure that our Indigenous students and staff flourish in a welcoming and culturally safe environment.

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure and is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons in line with the strategies in our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan. This opportunity is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples.

To be considered for this position your application must include your resume demonstrating your skills and experience in line with the key capabilities outlined in the position description. That’s right, we are only asking for your resume at this stage, no other documentation will be considered at application stage.

Working Rights: Applicants who wish to apply for this position should have valid working rights or eligibility to obtain a work visa for Australia.

If you would like to discuss how your skills and experience could translate into this role, please contact Paddy Vijayakumar, Workforce Planner on 02 6201 5634 or via email at padmavathi.vijayakumar@canberra.edu.au

Recruitment and application questions: please contact the Talent Acquisition team on 02 6206 3867 or email uctalent@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Sunday 10th April 2022