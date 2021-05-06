UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 497752

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander targeted opportunity

UC Level 6, Salary Range $82,536 pa - $88,847 pa + 17% super

Two Opportunities available: Full Time Continuing and Full Time 12 month Fixed Term contract.

The University of Canberra is a dynamic university with great ambition. The University partners with government, business and industry locally and internationally to challenge the status quo through the pursuit of best practice in teaching, learning and research. UC’s place-based identity ensures that it exists to serve Australia’s capital community and its surrounding region with a strong impact on the nation. The university’s continued success has resulted in UC being recognised as number one in the world for our activities aimed at reducing inequalities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings (2021), and as Australia’s fastest rising university and one of the fastest rising in the world in the most recent QS Rankings, 2021.

UC’s Widening Participation team are looking for an Outreach and Engagement Advisor to join their small, but dynamic team. Operating under the Manager, Student Equity and Participation, the successful applicant will engage in rewarding, meaningful, and diverse work. You will contribute to the design, delivery, implementation and evaluation of the Commonwealth Government’s Higher Education Participation and Partnerships Program (HEPPP).

In this role, you will have the opportunity to work with a diverse range of participants, including young people, parents, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, mature aged students, people from regional and rural areas, and people from low SES backgrounds. You will also contribute to program monitoring and evaluation, and the production of reports.

The ideal candidate will be a team player, have a positive and energetic approach to their work, strong stakeholder communication skills and a strong commitment to social justice and inclusion. Experience in an education role or organisation, or in a career learning and development role is desirable.

This role requires you have an ACT Working with Vulnerable Peoples Card and a NSW Working With Children Check, or the ability to obtain them. Some local and interstate travel is a necessary part of the role so class C drivers’ licence is essential.

The University offers excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

UC’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 sets a goal to be the national sector leader in equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the ambitious goals of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan are designed to ensure that our Indigenous students and staff flourish in a welcoming and culturally safe environment. UC encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups.

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure and is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons in line with the strategies in our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan. This opportunity is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples.

To be considered for this position your application must include your resume demonstrating your skills and experience in line with the key capabilities outlined in the position description. That’s right, we are only asking for your CV at this stage, no other documentation will be considered at application stage.

Working Rights: Applicants who wish to apply for this position should have valid working rights or eligibility to obtain a work visa for Australia.

If you would like to discuss how your skills and experience could translate into this role please contact Ms Laurie Poretti, Manager, Student Equity and Participation on 02 6201 2333 or on Laurie.Poretti@canberra.edu.au

For application, questions contact the UC Talent team on 02 6206 3867 or email uctalent@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Sunday 26th June 2022