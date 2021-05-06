UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 497776

Work type: Professional

Location: Bruce

Categories: Project Management, Student Support



Your chance to make an impact on the wellbeing on our students

UC Level 7, Salary Range, $90,950 pa - $98,531 pa + 17% super

Full Time, Fixed Term Opportunity until December 2023

The University of Canberra is a dynamic university with great ambition. The University partners with government, business and industry locally and internationally to challenge the status quo through the pursuit of best practice in teaching, learning and research. UC’s place-based identity ensures that it exists to serve Australia’s capital community and its surrounding region with a strong impact on the nation. The university’s continued success has resulted in UC being recognised as number one in the world for our activities aimed at reducing inequalities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings (2021), and as Australia’s fastest rising university and one of the fastest rising in the world in the most recent QS Rankings, 2021.

Student Life’s purpose is to provide an exceptional and integrated student experience through high-quality services and programs that support education goals and enrich social and cultural university life for our students. The Student Wellbeing and Support team sits within Student Life. We are seeking a Student Wellbeing Coordinator to join their dedicated and passionate team.

Students are at the centre of the work that Student Wellbeing and Support deliver. In this role, you will support a diverse range of students through their education journey by leading in the coordination and implementation of student wellbeing and success programs and activities. You will act as a mentor for team members and encourage them to reach their potential.

Social justice and equity are core values in this team, and by utilising your skills in critical case management and wellbeing practices, you will contribute to ensuring that these values are embedded in the provision of support to our students.

The ideal candidate is an approachable and empathic person, who has experience in working with and supporting diverse cohorts of people, stakeholder engagement, activity facilitation and a passion for social justice and for the wellbeing of our students.

Experience and/or qualifications in social work, psychology, sociology, human services, or community development are highly advantageous.

The University offers excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

UC’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 sets a goal to be the national sector leader in equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the ambitious goals of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan are designed to ensure that our Indigenous students and staff flourish in a welcoming and culturally safe environment. UC encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups.

To be considered for this position your application must include your resume demonstrating your skills and experience in line with the key capabilities outlined in the position description. That’s right, we are only asking for your CV at this stage, no other documentation will be considered at application stage.

If you are initially shortlisted, you may be asked to complete an online one-way video interview. There will be a list of pre-set questions that will need to be answered within a stipulated time.

Working Rights: Applicants who wish to apply for this position should have valid working rights or eligibility to obtain a work visa for Australia.

For job specific information: please contact Mikaela Dockrill, Manager, Student Wellbeing and Support, on 02 6201 5725 or at Mikaela.Dockrill@canberra.edu.au

Recruitment and application questions: please contact the Talent Acquisition team on 02 6206 3867 or email uctalent@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Sunday 3rd July 2022