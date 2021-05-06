UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 497858

The University of Canberra is a dynamic university with great ambition

University of Canberra is a young University anchored in the national capital and works with government, business, and industry to serve our communities and nation. UC challenges the status quo; always pursuing better ways to teach, learn, research, and add value – locally and internationally.

The University provides education which offers high quality transformative experiences; to engage in research which makes an early and significant difference to the world around us; and to contribute to the building of just, prosperous, healthy, and sustainable communities.

We are now seeking a Pro Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous who will be responsible for leading the University towards achievement of its research, educational and community engagement goals consistent with the University’s Strategic and Reconciliation Action Plan.

Reporting to the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous will provide academic and strategic leadership in all matters relating to Indigenous Australia for the University. This role will oversee the Office of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Leadership & Strategy and provides strategic advice on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous will also assist the University to build strong networks and positive community interactions with Indigenous Australians. This role has strong involvement with, and requires a deep understanding of, the issues relating to and affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, as well as an ability to communicate sensitively and effectively.

For more detailed information about the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous role and working for the University of Canberra please review the position booklet.

For further information and a confidential discussion, please contact Natalie Walker who is advising the University on this appointment.

Tel: +61 (0)2 6243 3673

Email: UCPVCI@walkerexecutivesearch.com

www.walkerexecutivesearch.com

Applications Close on 26th July 2022

The University of Canberra acknowledges the Ngunnawal peoples as the traditional custodians of the land upon which the University's main campus sits and pays respect to all Elders past and present.

