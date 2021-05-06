UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 497173

Work type: Professional

Location: Bruce

Categories: Administration, Research Support, Marketing and Communications



Exciting opportunity to contribute to an innovative project designed to amplify First Nations voices in the Australian media landscape

UC Level 7, Salary Range - $90,950 pa - $98,531 pa + super (pro rata)

Part-time fixed term position (0.3 FTE for 8 months)

The University of Canberra is a dynamic university with great ambition. The university partners with government, business and industry locally and internationally to challenge the status quo through the pursuit of best practice in teaching, learning and research. UC’s place-based identity ensures that it exists to serve Australia’s capital community and its surrounding region with a strong impact on the nation. The universities continued success in research and education has resulted in UC becoming the Australia’s fastest rising university and one of the fastest rising in the world. (QS, 2021)

We are currently seeking an enthusiastic and experienced business development coordinator to join the team for the Amplifying Indigenous News project, based in the News & Media Research Centre. Reporting to the Chief Investigator and working closely with the research team and our industry partners in the First Nations media sector, you will be responsible for researching and making recommendations on future development pathways for the Wakul app. Wakul is a digital news aggregator designed to help amplify First Nations voices, agendas and stories in the Australian media landscape.

In the role of Senior Business Development Coordinator, you will be expected to engage and build relationships with relevant stakeholders and potential end-users of Wakul (both commercial and non-commercial); carry out market validation activities; and explore opportunities to leverage funding and investment from alternate sources.

To be successful in this role, you will need to be an excellent communicator who is skilled at engaging with and building relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders. You will be a self-starter who is confident to explore new angles and possibilities under limited direction. Experience or training in business development for similar-scale projects is highly desirable.

The ideal candidate will have existing knowledge of the First Nations media sector in Australia and beyond. Although this is not an identified role, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

The University offers excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

UC’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 sets a goal to be the national sector leader in equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the ambitious goals of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan are designed to ensure that our Indigenous students and staff flourish in a welcoming and culturally safe environment. UC encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups.

To be considered for this position your application must include your resume demonstrating your skills and experience in line with the key capabilities outlined in the position description. That’s right, we are only asking for your CV at this stage, no other documentation will be considered at application stage.

If you are initially shortlisted, you may be asked to complete an online one-way video interview through a platform called Sonru. There will be a list of pre-set questions that will need to be answered within a stipulated time.

Working Rights: Applicants who wish to apply for this position should have valid working rights or eligibility to obtain a work visa for Australia.

For job specific information: please contact Project Manager, Amplifying Indigenous News Dr Alanna Myers, alanna.myers@canberra.edu.au.

Recruitment and application questions: please contact the Talent Acquisition team on 02 6206 3867 or email uctalent@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Sunday 27th March 2022