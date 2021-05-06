UC Talent Opportunities

Apply now Job no: 498651

Manage an exciting new growth project that will propel the University forward

UC Level 10, Salary Range $132,291 pa - $136,874 pa + 17% Super

Full Time, Fixed Term Opportunity for 3 years – Flexible working arrangements

UC has curiosity, ambition and inclusiveness at its core. We challenge the status quo through the pursuit of excellence in teaching, learning and research. Our place-based commitment ensures that we visibly serve Canberra’s community and the surrounding region with impact on the nation. We’re proudly recognised as number one in the world for reducing inequalities (THE, 2022) and sit within Australia’s top ten universities (Times Higher Ed, 2022).

We have an opportunity for a proficient Program Manager to plan, direct, and co-ordinate activities to manage and implement a major strategic program to grow student numbers, the Load Growth Resource Investment Program, from initiation to final transition into business-as-usual management across Faculties and Portfolios across the University.

We are looking for someone that has experience in managing complex end-to end projects and can adapt to changing plans with a positive and flexible approach. Reporting to the Deputy Vice- Chancellor Academic you will be required to work autonomously and build relationships with stakeholders internally and externally while juggling the complexity of managing expectations.

Working closely with the Strategic Program Office you will lead with influence and identify, design, and deliver change management initiatives across the university.

This role would suit someone with up to 5 years’ experience in program management, demonstrated experience in building strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, the ability to produce outcomes in a complex environment, while building partnerships and drive collaboration with others, outstanding communication skills, with skills and experience to negotiate and drive projects forward, deliver timely and accurate information and status updates to project sponsors, end-users and management.

Experience working in the educational sector is desirable.

This is an outstanding opportunity to work for an organisation that values equity, diversity, inclusion and access.

In return, the University offers excellent conditions and benefits such as flexible, family-friendly policies, on site gym, on site medical services, a supermarket and childcare facilities.

Connected – A Decadal Strategy 2023-2032 sets a goal to be the national sector leader in equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the ambitious goals of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Strategic Plan are designed to ensure that our Indigenous students and staff flourish in a welcoming and culturally safe environment. UC encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups.

To be considered for this role all we want is your CV, no other documentation required.

Please ensure you take the time to align your CV with the Position Description requirements. We want to understand how your skills and experience relate to the position you are applying for.

If you are initially shortlisted, you may be asked to complete an online one-way video interview.

Working Rights: Applicants who wish to apply for this position should have valid working rights or eligibility to obtain a work visa for Australia.

If you would like to discuss how your skills and experience could translate into this role, please contact Professor Geoff Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, on 0407 186 569

Recruitment and application questions: please contact the Talent Acquisition team on 02 6206 3867 or email uctalent@canberra.edu.au

Closing Date: 11.55pm, Wednesday 21st December 2022